It's a comfortable and sunny start to the work week

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our week with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect that sunshine to be full force today with highs in the low 80s. Enjoy the gorgeous weather because these days will be hard to come by as we head into July and August.
TONIGHT: It's going to be a cool start to our Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. Clear skies will persist.
REST OF THE WEEK: By the middle of the week, our heat will be on the climb once again. We'll gradually work the low to mid 90s back in as we wrap up the week, but that's when rain chances will begin increasing.