January Becoming More Active

Waking up in the Tri-State area found many of us having a white lawn and roofs. Some areas had just a dusting of snow while other areas near Tell City and a lot more snow on the ground, nearly two inches of snow. Warm soil temperatures allowed the snow to melt away fairly quickly on our Sunday.
Cloudy skies have prevailed and will continue overnight and into a good part of Monday, late on Monday we could see a few rays of sunshine. Highs will only be in the low 40's and a brisk northwest wind, make it a very cold Monday.
Tuesday will be the opposite, with some sun early, with clouds increasing during the day and even the chance of precipitation by late Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday in the middle 40's.
Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the Tri-State will be the border line of the snow and rain. One model keeps the Tri-State in the mostly rain, with a brief change over to snow. Another model puts the Tri-State with the potential of a lot of snow. Currently, the trend is the first model as it is still a few days out. But everyone should be aware of changing weather. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 30's.