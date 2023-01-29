 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

January Ending On A Wintry Note

Winter Weather Advisory

Some frozen precipitation is possible and everyone should be careful travelling overnight and Monday morning.

 Tracy Felty

As January 2023 comes to an end, mother nature is throwing out some wintry weather.  Portions of the Tri-State are under a winter weather advisory until 9am Monday morning.  There is a potential some light freezing drizzle.

Our air temperatures will be around freezing or just under freezing after midnight, but the air above the ground will be just slightly above freezing, there for what will be most likely be rain, it will be falling on items that are colder and will turn into freezing drizzle.  

Freezing drizzle amounts will be scattered across the area, but most ares will be under .003 inch of precipitation.  

On Monday, we warm just above freezing and will have cloudy skies in the afternoon, but another impulse of precipitation will move through the area again and this time we might see more of a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, however again. not a huge amount of precipitation.  But as we all know it doesn't take a lot of frozen precip to make travel conditions a challenge. 

