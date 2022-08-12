Just another day in paradise

It has been nothing short of an absolutely perfect day throughout the Tri-State. After reaching high temperatures near 81° areawide, temperatures will gradually fall to 78° by dinner time before tumbling to 68° by 10PM. The combination of clear skies and a weak northerly wind overnight however, is expected to leave us with our coolest start to a day in a month and a half! Expect a morning low temperature near 59° in the River City early Saturday, marking our coolest temperature in Evansville since the morning of June 29th.
The cool start to our weekend will help keep temperatures cooler-than-average for our Saturday afternoon as well - the latest model data indicates the temperatures will only reach the mid to low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio valley come Saturday afternoon; our anticipated high temperature of 84° will remain 4° below average for this time of the year. In addition to the cool conditions, humidity will be virtually nonexistent as well. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant throughout the Tri-State. Temperatures are expected to dwindle to 79° by dinnertime before falling to 70° by 10 o'clock Saturday night.