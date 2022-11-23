Just like a frozen turkey, we dethaw today with temperatures reaching the 60s

It's the day before Thanksgiving... one of the busiest travel days of the year, and one of the scariest days of the year if you're a turkey. We can expect our forecast to be a buffet with mild temperatures being the main course, and rain chances multiple days into the weekend as the side dishes.
Don't let this wetter forecast ruffle your feathers as rain chances aren't too extreme and through it all temperatures remain mild.
TODAY: 60 (Sunny)
For locations that didn't manage to reach 60° yesterday, you have an even better chance to reach that coveted benchmark this afternoon. Temperatures will be even milder this afternoon despite a cold start. Expect widespread upper 50s and low 60s region wide today with abundant sunshine.
As we head into the evening do take note that we can be expecting some clouds to make an appearance for the first time in days. This increasing cloud cover will be the canary in the coal mine for our increasing rain chances into tomorrow.
TONIGHT: 38 (Mostly Cloudy)
Expect cloud cover to increase from the evening and through the overnight. As a result of the increasing clouds, temperatures will fail to drop below freezing for the first time in awhile. This will help tomorrow to start off even milder than the past few days.
THANKSGIVING: 59 (Partly Sunny w/ Rain Chances Increasing into Evening)
We'll start off our Thanksgiving in the upper 30s but warm up nicely into the upper 50s. It won't be as picture-perfect as today but it will still make for a pleasant day. It will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry in the morning. Then as we head into tomorrow evening rain chances become much more likely.
BLACK FRIDAY: 48 / 55 (Showers Likely then Slight Chance of Showers)
For anyone aiming to shop till you drop, plan to have an umbrella or raincoat in hand. We're not expecting a downpour, just some annoying light showers. Those shower chances will linger into our Friday afternoon but become unlikely by Friday evening.
INTO THE WEEKEND: 40s / 50s (Rain Chances Linger)
Potential rain chances continue into the weekend even though they remain low. Despite the rain chances, fortunately temperatures will continue to remain seasonable and mild.