Labor Day Heating Up

Today: It was a great start to the holiday weekend, warm but pleasant with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Tonight will still feel a bit muggy out there. The humidity will stick with us through the evening hours, and temperatures will only drop to 69° not cooling off too much.
Tomorrow: The long weekend looks to keep on heating up, by the time we reach 10 AM temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s low 80s. Don't expect too much cloud cover tomorrow, we will see the sun take the main stage throughout the day. With that being said if you're planning a pool day, make sure to have that sunscreen handy. Once in the afternoon hours temperatures will be in the low 90s, with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s. If you're having that BBQ tomorrow it might be best to eat inside, or at least in the shade. our overnight temperatures will be 70°, so it will cool down rather slowly on Sunday.
Labor Day: No one is going to have a case of the Mondays this week, we will be sleeping in. Instead of the usual grab and go breakfast, treat yourself to a bigger sit down breakfast and relish the day off. Temperatures will reach the low 90s once again. Things will start out clear, but as we head throughout the day cloud cover will start to build. That will lead to some rain chances sneaking back into the forecast for our Tuesday and Wednesday.