Last day of cooler weather expected today until a warmup this weekend

This weather pattern sure is stubborn. But fortunately, it has been a nice weather pattern. We've seen 40s in the mornings, 70s in the afternoon, and dry sunny conditions days on end. But changes are on the way as temperatures begin to return to average and we begin to see a bit more in the way of clouds in the coming days. But still, not expecting any rain anytime soon.
TODAY: 74 (Sunny)
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, and this is a part of a general trend that began yesterday and will continue into the weekend. Expect it to be chilly in the morning, mild around noon, and a little warm as we head into the evening.
TONIGHT: 56 (Mostly Clear)
Tonight will be around ~10° warmer than previous mornings which will make it feel not as chilly throughout the night. This will be the first night in a while that we won't drop into the 40s during the night. So any early risers, morning runners, or those keeping their windows open will notice it won't be as chilly as the past few mornings.
THIS WEEKEND: 50s / upper 70s (Mostly Sunny)
Beautiful conditions this weekend. Not as chilly, and the afternoons will feel pleasantly warmer. We could be enduring some breezy conditions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the central U.S.. We won't see any rain or even any clouds, but gusty conditions from its remains could make things a bit breezy. We're not expecting devastating winds, just winds strong enough to notice and inconvenience any outdoor goers.
NEXT WEEK: 50s / upper 70s (Mostly Sunny)
Our Fall Festival forecast: dry, sunny, and in the 70s! Could not ask for better weather. The mornings will be nice and cool and afternoons will be nice and warm. Not too hot, not too cool, this will be a goldilocks Fall Festival forecast.