Late night severe threat looms over Tri-State

We have ANOTHER threat for severe weather tonight. As of recent, it seemingly feels like we've had more threat days than non threat days. And while that may be an overstatement, it's not an exaggeration to say it has been very active lately.
The good news is after tonight's threat things won't just be quieter but much more comfortable! I break down what to expect below:
TONIGHT:
72 & STORMY
Things will be relatively quiet this evening. We may encounter a few rouge pop-up showers or thundershowers tonight, but in general after a wave of activity between 7-10PM tonight, things will be quiet until our main threat for severe weather moves in tonight around 3AM.
Our threats for tonight will be primarily strong winds, then large hail, then a smaller threat for tornadic activity does exist as well. Another threat that is somewhat considerable is the potential for flooding as well with very high rainfall rates for an extended period of time.
Once this line of strong storms rolls through around 3AM, it will continue to be with us until around 7AM. This means the early morning commute will be impacted but those later morning commutes should be dry but you'll still encounter wet roads.
TOMORROW:
84 & POP-UP SHOWERS IN AFTERNOON
Tomorrow morning once those storms roll out, things will be quiet and dry for a bit but clouds will still linger. It won't be until the afternoon that a few pop-up showers and thundershowers become possible. These showers will be scattered and numerous but not very long lived.
TUESDAY:
63 / 76 & PARTLY SUNNY
If all this active weather is good for anything it's that it will be brought in by a cold front. This cold front will bring about some nice relief from the humidity and high temperatures. By Tuesday, humidity will be refreshing and those mornings might honestly feel a little chilly!
MID-WEEK:
COOLER MORNINGS, MILD AFTERNOONS WITH SUNNIER SKIES
We could see our first overnight low in the 50s since summer began. This will feel refreshing and folks may need a sweater if they plan on being out late at sports practices Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday and onward, things should be quiet as we bask in the low humidity and comfortable high temperatures. Don't squander this opportunity, be sure to head outside and enjoy it!
