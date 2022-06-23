Less humid for your Thursday; Sunny & hot afternoon

TODAY: We're starting off in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies. You're definitely going to notice a difference when it comes to the humidity levels dropping. We'll see a beautiful day with highs in the upper 80s and winds coming out of the north.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday's forecast will basically be a replica of your Thursday. Saturday is when we see the humidity levels increase and temperatures also move up into the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the Sunday with highs in the low 90s. It may dampen your plans, but the cool down that comes with it will feel amazing!