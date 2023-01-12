 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lingering storms with cooling temperatures Thursday

  • 0
Tracking storms and cooling temperatures
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's been an active morning with strong storms bringing damaging winds and hail to the area. Thankfully, the worst of the storms is over. Scattered storms will still be likely through the morning and into the afternoon after the cold front passes through. Highs will be right around the upper 50s this morning and then gradually cool into the afternoon.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you