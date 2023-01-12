TODAY: It's been an active morning with strong storms bringing damaging winds and hail to the area. Thankfully, the worst of the storms is over. Scattered storms will still be likely through the morning and into the afternoon after the cold front passes through. Highs will be right around the upper 50s this morning and then gradually cool into the afternoon.
Lingering storms with cooling temperatures Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
