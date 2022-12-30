 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking dry for January 1st

  • 0
New Year's Eve

Ringing in the New Year will be pleasant.

 Cameron Hopman

The bulk of our rain is expected to exit overnight as temperatures gradually dwindle to 44° early tomorrow morning. While we may still see a few isolated rain showers up until 10 or 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, the majority of our Saturday should be a dry one. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon and early evening with a temperature topping out near 51° that afternoon. As for our New Year’s Eve, conditions should remain relatively pleasant as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle into the mid to low 40s throughout the evening on Saturday; by the time we’re ringing in the New Year at midnight, we should be looking at temperatures in 44° under partly cloudy skies.

New Year’s Day Looks as though it will be nothing short of absolutely beautiful! You can expect scattered cloud cover with an afternoon high temperature near 62° in the River City before seeing temperatures gradually dwindle back down into the low 50s by early Monday morning. 

 
Conditions are expected to start out dry come Monday, but chances of rainfall will settle back into the region that afternoon before intensifying overnight. The latest model data indicates a cold front will drive a well-defined line of shower and thunderstorm activity across the Tri-state overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. It's possible that some of the storms embedded within this line may produce damaging straight-line winds. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a threat for Severe weather for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you