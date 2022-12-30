Looking dry for January 1st

The bulk of our rain is expected to exit overnight as temperatures gradually dwindle to 44° early tomorrow morning. While we may still see a few isolated rain showers up until 10 or 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, the majority of our Saturday should be a dry one. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon and early evening with a temperature topping out near 51° that afternoon. As for our New Year’s Eve, conditions should remain relatively pleasant as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle into the mid to low 40s throughout the evening on Saturday; by the time we’re ringing in the New Year at midnight, we should be looking at temperatures in 44° under partly cloudy skies.
New Year’s Day Looks as though it will be nothing short of absolutely beautiful! You can expect scattered cloud cover with an afternoon high temperature near 62° in the River City before seeing temperatures gradually dwindle back down into the low 50s by early Monday morning.