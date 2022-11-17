Lows in the 20s, wind chills in the teens

It was a cold day across the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures only climbed as high as the upper 30s and low 40s earlier on. The evening ahead looks just as cool as temperatures gradually dwindle from 30° around dinner time to just 27° by 10 o’clock. Worse yet, a passing cold front this evening will unleash both northerly winds and an even colder air mass on the tri-state that will eventually leave us with our coldest weather in months! As for overnight tonight, added cloud cover is expected to help keep temperatures closer to the mid 20s area wide - Expect a morning low temperature near 25° in Evansville.
Don’t expect a warm end to the work week. The bitterly cold start to our Friday morning will only give way to an afternoon high temperature in the mid 30s! Despite the clear skies and all of that sunshine, a strong northwesterly wind paired with the super-chilled air flowing in behind tonight‘s passing cold front will only allow the mercury to reach 36° Friday afternoon. Worse yet, the blustery conditions will stick around through tomorrow evening and help keep the windchill values in the upper teens and low 20s - if you have plans out Friday night, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will continue to plunge overnight Friday into early Saturday. We could be looking at our coldest start to a day in more than six months!