Lucky St. Patrick's Day Forecast

You're in luck this St. Patty's Day with plentiful sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures!
TODAY: You might as well enjoy it because the active weather returns Friday. You can expect mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70 this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloud cover will start filtering in across the Tri-State. It should stay dry, but our temperatures are only going to drop into the low 50s.
REST OF THE WEEK: We're tracking scattered showers and storms as early as Friday morning. There will be a few rounds of showers through the day, but some will have imbedded thunderstorms/gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State under a "2" Slight Risk on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Saturday is looking damp to start off, with temperatures only rising into the mid 50s.