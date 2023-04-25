It was nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous day across the Tri-State. Today's high temperature reached back up into the mid to upper 60s; we hit 67° in Evansville, marking our warmest afternoon since this past Thursday. After seeing temperatures dwindle back down to 64° around dinnertime, we will fall to 53° by 10 o’clock. The combination of mainly clear skies and weak northerly winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall way back down into the mid to low 40s overnight.
Make the most of our midweek
After waking up to a low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Wednesday, temperatures will quickly surge back into the low 60s by our lunch hour. Despite the added cloud cover and northerly winds, temperatures are expected to reach higher across the Lower Ohio Valley for our midweek - we will top out at 68° in Evansville under partly cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon in Evansville. Mostly cloudy conditions will return for tomorrow evening as the mercury gradually dwindles from 65° around tomorrow evening commute to 54° by 10 o’clock.
Have the umbrellas ready for Thursday! A low pressure system passing two our south Thursday will generate scattered rainfall throughout the Tri-State that day. Conditions will remain overcast with on and off rain chances with winds gusting as high as 20 mph from the east. The added rainfall and cloud cover will also keep temperatures cooler throughout the region - we are only expected to reach an afternoon high near 62° on Thursday. It looks as though the rain chances will last up until the predawn hours on Friday; by the time it’s all said and done, some areas could see more than an inch of total rainfall. At least our Friday looks somewhat pleasant - we will wrap up the work week under partly cloudy skies and a breezy northwesterly wind with high temperatures around 65°.
