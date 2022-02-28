March Comes in as a Lamb

The final day of February turned out to be an absolute beaut. After seeing afternoon high temperatures reach the mid 50s throughout the Tri-State, the mercury will gradually fall from 45° around dinner time to 41° by 10 o'clock under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds overnight will only allow temperatures to dip into the mid 30s for most of us; we will fall as low as 34° in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
The combination of those aforementioned southerly winds and our ample supplies sunshine Tuesday will allow temperatures the surge to their highest point in just over a week; our sunny, albeit blustery, afternoon will propel temperatures into the mid 60s area wide. Our current forecast indicates that Evansville will reach 65° on Tuesday afternoon under crystal clear skies - tomorrow evening looks just as pleasant; after seeing 62° around tomorrow evenings commute, we'll fall to 55° by dinner time.