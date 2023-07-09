Marvelous Monday before summer heat and humidity return

Maybe I'm ready for the cooler weather, or maybe after such a muggy and warm past few days, but today's conditions reminded me of the early fall. Temperatures were in the low 80s and humidity wasn't bad at all. It actually felt quite refreshing to be outside.
Enjoy these nicer conditions because as we head later and later into the week it will get warmer and muggier and feel like the heart of summer yet again.
TONIGHT:
63 & MOSTLY CLEAR
The clouds of the afternoon are beginning to fade away and clearing conditions are beginning to dominate the region. This comes as more refreshing conditions and cooler temperatures will bring us some nice relief from the mugginess of the past few days.
Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s for most of us and with lower humidity levels it'll actually feel quiet comfortable. This is one of those nights you'll be able to cool off those living spaces by cracking open those windows.
MONDAY:
86 & SUNNY
After a refreshing start to the day, sunny, warm, and dry conditions will be in store for our Monday afternoon. Honestly, not a bad start to the week with the low humidity, mild temperatures, and sunny skies.
TUESDAY:
89 & SUNNY
Humidity will start to be a little more noticeable Tuesday. In addition to the humidity, temperatures will be nearing 90° in some places so it will feel a bit more like summer.
WEDNESDAY:
92 & MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ PM RAIN CHANCES
By Wednesday, the humidity is back and as a result rain chances are not out of the question. We'll see rain chances in the evening Wednesday after a hot and muggy afternoon.
REST OF WEEK:
WARM, MUGGY, AND MORE CLOUDY
Conditions will continue to be muggy and warm through the end of the week and because of that, we'll see pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible each day through the afternoon and even a few rouge showers during any time of day. This will feel like a typical summer afternoon with the hot and humid conditions.
