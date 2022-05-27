Memorial Day Weekend Looks Gorgeous

While isolated rain showers will remain a possibility through the next few hours, drier weather is expected to roll back into the Tri-State beginning overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle back down into the mid 50s early Saturday; we will dive to 54° in Evansville, marking are coolest start to a day in nearly 2 weeks!
Higher pressure settling in over the Midwest and Great Lakes will give way to what is expected to be an absolutely gorgeous holiday weekend ahead. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout our Saturday morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. After reaching 77° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon, Sunday looks as though it will be even warmer; the latest model data indicates that we'll hit a high temperature near 85°.
As for our Memorial Day, things are looking nothing less than summer-like - we are expected to top out near 89° in the River City. Breezy southerly winds however, will continue to force more golf humidity into the Ohio Valley; as a result, heat indices on Monday could feel as hot as 90° or 91° at times. If you plan on taking a dip in the pool or spending extended time outdoors this weekend, make sure to have the SPF 30+ ready to go - sunburn on both Sunday and Monday may occur in as little as 15 minutes both days. Enjoy!