Mercury rising

It was a warmer day across the Tri-State - afternoon high temperatures reached back into the mid 80s area-wide and conditions are expected to remain fairly mild for the evening ahead as well. After topping out at 85° earlier this evening, temperatures will fall to 82° by dinner time before tumbling to 72° by 10 o'clock. While our pleasant northerly winds are expected to weaken overnight, the combination of clear skies and that weak northerly wind flow will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid 60s by early Wednesday morning.
We will kick off our Wednesday with a temperature of 65° in Evansville under mostly clear skies. Despite our lingering northerly winds, temperatures do look as though they will be warmer come Wednesday afternoon. After reaching up to 84° around our lunch hour, temperatures are expected to peak near 88° a few hours later. Clear conditions are expected to persist for the evening as temperatures gradually dwindle to 83° around dinner time and 74° by 10PM.