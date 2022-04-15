Mild Afternoon to be Paired with Mixing Clouds and Sun

Yesterday was just fantastic. It was sunny, but on the chillier side with those winds. I saw lots of people out and about enjoying the outdoors for good reason. The next great opportunity to spend time outside will be tomorrow afternoon and evening. We're expecting clearing skies tomorrow –especially to our north– so don't let that early day cloud cover deceive you!
Toward Easter Sunday, outdoor plans need not be worried. We do have rain moving in Sunday evening, but morning and afternoon Easter plans looks to be high and dry. We'll see a pretty consistent week weatherwise in the next seven days. Temperatures only change slightly day-to-day, precipitation chances remain minimal, and sunshine and clouds will take their turn over the Tri-State.
TODAY:
We will see the sun a little bit during the day, but as we head into the afternoon cloud cover is going to increase as the chance for showers move in. The primary window for rain showers to begin is after 5PM so most of the work day should be on the drier side. Rain chances increase as we head throughout the night.
TONIGHT:
Rain chances increase as we head into the overnight. Showers are likely with thunderstorms possible mainly before 1AM. Then rain and thunderstorm chances become only slight into the early morning tomorrow around 1-4AM.
SATURDAY:
Despite the cloudier skies looming over the Tri-State, our Saturday will be on the drier side. The far northernmost portions of the Tri-State will see the most sun as clearing skies move north to south. By the evening, the entire Tri-State should be cashing in on at least a little bit of sunshine.
SUNDAY:
Easter will be on the cloudier and chillier side, but any outdoor plans should still be good to go. We have some rain moving in for the overnight Sunday into Monday, but those rain chances increase in the evening with most festivities should have wound down by then.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
We're off to a sunnier and mild start to the new week. We're not anticipating any rain chances and cloud cover looks to be minimal. Temperatures are expected to be near seasonable as well.
MID WEEK NEXT WEEK:
Warmer temperatures are expected towards the middle of next week; however, at the expense of sunshine. So expect seasonable or slightly above average temperatures by Wednesday but a lot more cloud cover.
Have a great holiday weekend and hoppy Easter! 🐰🥕