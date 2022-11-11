Mild and primarily dry Veterans Day; Cold weekend ahead

TODAY: While most of us started off dry, some areas in our southeastern communities received rainfall. We are now at a split where the cold front is working through the Tri-State. Most of us have already hit our high temperature and will begin falling this afternoon. Most of us topped out in the 50s and 60s. The cold front that is pushing through from the northwest will bring strong, cold winds too. Late afternoon will be cool and breezy.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will plummet into the 40s and eventually drop into the low 30s Saturday morning. Not only is it going to be cold and cloudy, but we're also tracking the threat of winter weather Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: The chance of flurries and wintry mix will come tomorrow morning. It looks like most of the area has the possibility of seeing some type of winter weather. It will be below freezing in the early hours, but with the smaller amounts expected and the warm surfaces it will be hard for most of it to accumulate. I would expect a dusting up to a half an inch at the most. We'll dry out that afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Sunday will bring sunnier skies and a slight bump in temperatures, but still very cold in the mid 40s.