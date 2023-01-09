Mild and sunny on Tuesday before midweek rain chances drop back temperatures

Since the winter solstice on December 21st, we've gained a whole 10 minutes and 28 seconds of daylight... that sounds significant but I know you probably haven't noticed the increased daylight. But the improvements are happening and soon we'll have sunsets later than 5PM again.
TONIGHT: 34 (Mostly Cloudy)
While temperatures tonight will still be cold, they aren't expected to be nearly as cool as last night where we saw a widespread freeze with icy lawns and windshields. Temperatures could drop to the freezing mark in our easternmost counties. But temperatures are expected to stay a bit above freezing in the heart of the Tri-State and our southwestern most counties.
TOMORROW: 53 (Mostly Sunny)
If you thought the weather today was nice, we'll you're in for a treat with tomorrow's forecast. Just as sunny, but even warmer temperatures are to be expected. Tuesday very well might be the best day in the next few days to spend some quality time outside which is hard to come by this time of the year. We'll see even warmer weather Wednesday, but it won't be nearly as sunny or energizing as Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY: 42 / 57 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Evening Rain Chances)
The mildest day in the next seven days will be our hump day. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s in most places, and lower 60s in some spots. We will be tracking evening rain chances so if you still wanted to venture outside to enjoy the warmth you can. Just be aware that we'll be seeing drearier skies.
THURSDAY: 47 / 54 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Likely)
Very early Thursday morning we'll be seeing those rain showers, but just in time for the morning commute those rain showers should be on their way out. During the day we could still see some drizzle and light rain but overall the rain should be done by the afternoon.
FRIDAY: 31 / 38 (Mostly Cloudy)
In case you forgot, it still is January. So far, we've seen a very mild month but Friday will probably be the reality check we've been overdue for with it feeling noticeably colder. The blustery winds will make it feel a bit more like the mid to upper 20s during the afternoon. But fortunately, a warm up is expected into the weekend.