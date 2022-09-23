The first full day of fall has arrived and it feels every bit of fall-like out there - today’s peak temperatures in the upper 60s marked our coolest afternoon in the Tri-State in nearly 5 months! While some of us along and north of the I-64 corridor may find ourselves dodging some scattered showers, the majority of the region should remain dry this evening. That means that most of us can leave the umbrellas at home if we’re headed out to any of those Friday night football games tonight. Expect a kick off temperature near 64° under mostly cloudy skies for much of the Tri-State before seeing temperatures dwindle to 60° or so by the 4th quarter. Be sure to grab the blue jeans and sweatshirts, it’s going to be a cool one.
Mild first weekend of fall
The added cloud cover and return of a southerly wind flow overnight will only allow temperatures to fall as low as the upper 50s for many of us; we will fall to 59° in Evansville early Saturday morning - that is 11° warmer than our Friday morning low temperature. Outside of a few lingering showers through our Saturday morning, the majority of the day should be beautiful. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover with an afternoon high in the mid to low 80s tomorrow afternoon. The pleasant and mild weather will stick around for our Sunday as well as temperatures reach right back into the low 80s, but a breezy northerly wind will help drive temperatures back down into the 50s by the time early Monday morning rolls around.
If you’re a fan of summer-like warmth, you probably won’t like our extended forecast as temperatures are expected to remain below average
through the duration. After reaching a high temperature near 74° on Monday, the mercury is expected to gradually dip toward the upper 60s and low 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
