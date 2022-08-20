Mild overnight with thunderstorm chances early Sunday morning

What a beautiful week it has been weather-wise. After a scorching June and July, temperatures so far have been surprisingly pleasant! Our average this time of the year is 88° and we'll pretty much stay at or near that through the next week. Towards the end of this upcoming workweek a "warm-up" will have temperatures creeping to around average. So no complaints here! After this evening and tomorrow morning, rain chances will also be minimal. So make those outdoor plans and enjoy the warmer weather while we still got it!
TONIGHT: 68 (Increasing Clouds w/ Chance of Scattered Thunderstorms)
We've got a chance for seeing some scattered thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State. We're not dealing with nearly as much thunderstorm activity as our neighbors. Severe thunderstorm warnings have popped up for storms near Louisville and Nashville while fortunately things have been remaining tame for us here. While not expecting any severe thunderstorms, we can expect those chances for some thunderstorms to increase throughout the evening and overnight.
TOMORROW: 85 (Partly Sunny w/ Chance of Scattered Thunderstorms)
As we head into tomorrow, we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms still but that is primarily before the afternoon. So, once we get through our rain chances in the morning, we can expect things to be drier as head toward tomorrow afternoon and evening.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 60s / mid-80s (Mostly Sunny)
Temperatures are going to remain mild with humidity dropping just a bit from the weekend peak. Expect the mornings to be in the mid-60s with the afternoons in the mid-80s.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / upper-80s (Mostly Sunny)
Now as we head toward the end of this upcoming week, we can expect a return of some near average conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be rising into the mid-80s and we could even see our first 90° for the first time in a while by next weekend.