Mild start to Monday before another cooldown

As we end the last full week before Halloween, we'll see a pretty respectable weather pattern without the temperature rollercoaster we rode last week. Temperatures will start warm, we'll have a nice gloomy rainy day Tuesday, followed by textbook fall-like weather to finish off the week.
TONIGHT: 59 (PARTLY CLOUDY)
Another milder overnight tonight is expected as lows drop only into the low 60s and upper 50s. So, while it may not have the fall-like feel as of late, it'll still be a nice opportunity to cool your living space with those windows without worrying about it getting too cold indoors.
TOMORROW: 80 (MOSTLY SUNNY + BREEZY)
The last day of the warm, dry, and breezy stretch is in store Monday with temperatures in the 80s. We can expect a bit more cloud cover as compared to the abundant sunshine we saw for our Sunday.
TUESDAY: 62 / 73 (CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS)
We have burn bans issued for many Tri-State counties, and vast swaths of the Tri-State in drought conditions, so it's nice to finally see some rainfall returning to the forecast. We can expect some modest rain totals (0.5-2") to hydrate the ground a bit without too much in the way of flooding concerns. This rain is associated with a cold front that will eventually give the warmer temperatures the boot and we'll see cooler conditions to follow.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 40s / 60s (SUNNIER, THEN MORE CLOUDS)
After the rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday into Saturday will be pretty much at average. We'll see consistent temperatures each day starting off and warming up to about the same level. So no more weather-whiplash for at least a little bit.