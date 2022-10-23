 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Mild start to Monday before another cooldown

  • 0
22-10-23 Tomorrow AM
Gunnar Consol
As we end the last full week before Halloween, we'll see a pretty respectable weather pattern without the temperature rollercoaster we rode last week. Temperatures will start warm, we'll have a nice gloomy rainy day Tuesday, followed by textbook fall-like weather to finish off the week. 
 
TONIGHT: 59 (PARTLY CLOUDY)
Another milder overnight tonight is expected as lows drop only into the low 60s and upper 50s. So, while it may not have the fall-like feel as of late, it'll still be a nice opportunity to cool your living space with those windows without worrying about it getting too cold indoors. 
 
TOMORROW: 80 (MOSTLY SUNNY + BREEZY)
The last day of the warm, dry, and breezy stretch is in store Monday with temperatures in the 80s. We can expect a bit more cloud cover as compared to the abundant sunshine we saw for our Sunday. 
 
TUESDAY: 62 / 73 (CLOUDY W/ SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS)
We have burn bans issued for many Tri-State counties, and vast swaths of the Tri-State in drought conditions, so it's nice to finally see some rainfall returning to the forecast. We can expect some modest rain totals (0.5-2") to hydrate the ground a bit without too much in the way of flooding concerns. This rain is associated with a cold front that will eventually give the warmer temperatures the boot and we'll see cooler conditions to follow. 
 
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 40s / 60s (SUNNIER, THEN MORE CLOUDS)
After the rainfall on Tuesday, Wednesday into Saturday will be pretty much at average. We'll see consistent temperatures each day starting off and warming up to about the same level. So no more weather-whiplash for at least a little bit. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you