Mild Weekend

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
37.2 feet on 02/07/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 41.6 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
41.6 feet on 01/31/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mild Weekend

  • 0
Mild Temperatures for Monday

Some bright sunshine this morning allowed highs to get into the 60's today, by the afternoon, the clouds started moving into the Tri-State.  The warm temperatures were ushered in by a strong southwest wind today.

The breezy conditions will continue overnight as fall into the middle 40's.  There is slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower in the overnight hours and early Monday morning.

By midweek look for highs to be in the lower 70's across the region and the next change of rain pushes in on Wednesday evening.  

Recommended for you