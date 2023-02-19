Mild Weekend

Some bright sunshine this morning allowed highs to get into the 60's today, by the afternoon, the clouds started moving into the Tri-State. The warm temperatures were ushered in by a strong southwest wind today.
The breezy conditions will continue overnight as fall into the middle 40's. There is slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower in the overnight hours and early Monday morning.
By midweek look for highs to be in the lower 70's across the region and the next change of rain pushes in on Wednesday evening.