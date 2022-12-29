Milder today as temperatures start nearly 30° warmer than yesterday

Say it ain't snow... no literally, there's no more snow for most of us. Not only did we see a big melt yesterday afternoon but even through the night. Temperatures aren't even expected to drop below freezing in the next 7 days. So enjoy the warmth as we cap off another year and enter another. Unfortunately the warmth comes at a cost as we'll also be dodging rain showers almost every day.
TODAY: 59 (Mostly Cloudy)
Today is off to a much milder start than yesterday. As a matter of fact, it's about 25-30° warmer right now than at this point yesterday. Recall it was in the low 20s just 24 hours ago. Now, we're in the 50s and the snow is only remaining now in some stubborn spots.
TONIGHT: 53 (Rain, Primarily after 9PM)
Tonight rain showers begin to move into the area as early as 9PM tonight, but those showers become more numerous around midnight. Through the early morning those showers look to be clustered west of the Wabash river but begin to shift toward the heart of the Tri-State through the later morning.
FRIDAY: 57 (Rain)
Tomorrow rain will be heaviest over our Illinois communities but still impactful for all. The morning commute will mostly be impacted for our northwestern communities, and our southeastern communities will mostly be impacted by the rain for the evening commute.
WEEKEND: 40s / 50s (Becoming Drier)
Rain chances linger into the day for our New Year's Eve this upcoming Saturday but look to dry out just in time for those evening plans to ring in the new year. The first day of the new year itself looks to be pleasant. Might even be able to start the new year off right with a nice walk.