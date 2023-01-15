MLK Day to bring rain and mild temperatures

The past three days have been our coolest 3-day period of the new year with Friday, Saturday, and today having highs of 37, 36, and 47 respectively. Now, even though this weather is considered seasonable, it may have felt chilly since it's been so mild lately.
Well, fear not. Mild weather is on the way again as we head into the mid-week but it will come at the cost of some rain chances. If you want dry, sunny days, well look toward next weekend but there comes a cost!
TONIGHT: 37 (Increasing Clouds)
It won't be nearly as cold tonight as it was last night. Temperatures aren't expected to drop below freezing as cloud cover increases throughout the overnight.
The early-morning commute should be spared from the heaviest of the rains, but drizzle and light rain cannot be ruled out.
MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: 55 (Rain Expected)
As we go into the middle to the end of the morning commute, more moderate and steady rain can be expected.
Once we go beyond the afternoon and into the evening, heavier rain showers can be expected before clearing out just after the evening commute.
So tomorrow will be one of those quintessential rainy days with rain expected all day long. Things will begin drying out Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The heaviest rain amounts are expected toward the northeast part of the Tri-State with upwards of about half an inch of rain possible.
Those expected to receive the least amount of rain will be in the southwest part of the Tri-State where around a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.
TUESDAY: 46 / 58 (Sunny)
Tuesday will be an ideal day to go outside for a walk or maybe take a quick break outside. Temperatures will be close to 60 in spots with sunny skies. This will be the warmest and sunniest day of the year it seems so far.
WEDNESDAY: 40 / 56 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Likely after noon)
The dry conditions don't last too long as clouds roll back into the area Wednesday with elevated rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY INTO WEEKEND: 50 / 53 Thursday; 30s / 40s Friday-Sunday (Sunnier)
An extended dry period looks to take aim late week into the weekend... the only trade-off is cooler temperatures.
The mildest weather this week will be from Monday to Wednesday which will be a mostly rainy period. We exchange those 50s and rain for 40s with sunshine. So its a take and give and take.