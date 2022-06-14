More brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

More brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

Dangerously hot coniditions

Heat indices near 107° are possible Wednesday.

 Cameron Hopman
The River City brutally hot conditions have certainly stuck around for our Tuesday. After seeing afternoon high temperatures all the way back up into the mid and upper 90s for many of us and heat indices (those "feels like" temperatures) well north of 100°, the evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler. In fact, after seeing temperatures around dinner time near 96° or 97° in Evansville, the mercury will only fall as low as 87° by 10 o'clock this evening. Worse yet, overnight low temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as the upper 70s low 80s once again, setting the stage for yet another oppressively hot day come Wednesday.
 
In anticipation of tomorrow's extreme heat, the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the entirety of the Tri-State through Wednesday evening at 8PM. It looks as though the extreme heat likely linger past our mid-week and well into the end of the workweek. The latest model data indicates that Wednesday's afternoon high temperature will reach the triple digits in Evansville for the first time since July 25th of 2012! Unfortunately, tomorrow's high temperature of 100° in the River City could feel as hot as 106° at times due to the excessive humidity. 
 
Frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see that Excessive Heat Warning extended into another day as temperatures are expected to once again reach the upper 90s on Thursday with "feels like" temps near 105°. Regardless of whether or not that Warning is extended, Thursday still expected to be brutally hot so plan accordingly. Looking further down the road, the heat doesn't let up all that much - we are still expected to reach a high temperature near 95° on Friday before possibly tumbling into the mid 80s on Saturday thanks to a passing cold front.

