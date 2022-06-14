More brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

The River City brutally hot conditions have certainly stuck around for our Tuesday. After seeing afternoon high temperatures all the way back up into the mid and upper 90s for many of us and heat indices (those "feels like" temperatures) well north of 100°, the evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler. In fact, after seeing temperatures around dinner time near 96° or 97° in Evansville, the mercury will only fall as low as 87° by 10 o'clock this evening. Worse yet, overnight low temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as the upper 70s low 80s once again, setting the stage for yet another oppressively hot day come Wednesday.
In anticipation of tomorrow's extreme heat, the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the entirety of the Tri-State through Wednesday evening at 8PM. It looks as though the extreme heat likely linger past our mid-week and well into the end of the workweek. The latest model data indicates that Wednesday's afternoon high temperature will reach the triple digits in Evansville for the first time since July 25th of 2012! Unfortunately, tomorrow's high temperature of 100° in the River City could feel as hot as 106° at times due to the excessive humidity.
Frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see that Excessive Heat Warning extended into another day as temperatures are expected to once again reach the upper 90s on Thursday with "feels like" temps near 105°. Regardless of whether or not that Warning is extended, Thursday still expected to be brutally hot so plan accordingly. Looking further down the road, the heat doesn't let up all that much - we are still expected to reach a high temperature near 95° on Friday before possibly tumbling into the mid 80s on Saturday thanks to a passing cold front.