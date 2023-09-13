More fall-like weather Wednesday and onward

There's no doubt it is feeling like fall out there across the Tri-State. This time of the year our average low and highs are 60 & 83 respectively. That means today is and will continue to be slightly below average. The weather we're experiencing today makes it feel a little bit more on par with the beginning of October as opposed to the beginning to middle of September.
With only 10 days until fall, summer is definitely going to go out without much of a fuss as heat and humidity don't look to be in the cards at least for the foreseeable future.
TODAY:
79 & SUNNY
Northerly winds are going to be the norm through the morning, afternoon, and evening. This means, it's going to feel like FALL!
Why is it going to feel like fall? Well temperatures in the 50s sure help, but it's not just that, it's the lower humidity. We've seen 50s in both June and August, but humidity was up there so it didn't feel that comfortable. It felt cool and muggy but not cool and crisp.
If you like these cool dry conditions, you can get used to it as our extended forecast is showing this kind of weather will stick around for at least a little more while.
TONIGHT:
54 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Brrrrr! Lows in the mid 50s tonight means it's going to get quite chilly. So much so, that if you're able to open up those windows to cool off your living space, it could get quite cool overnight. Those air conditions are definitely able to get a much needed break from running all summer long.
THURSDAY:
79 & SUNNY
Mother Nature really said "Copy & Paste"! Tomorrow will be almost identical to today. If anything, the only thing that will be different is slightly calmer winds –even though the winds won't be that strong during today.
FRIDAY:
54 / 81 & SUNNY
Those chilly mornings will continue, but things will be warming up but only by a little bit. This means Friday afternoon will be in the low 80s as opposed to the upper 70s. Not much of a difference, but if you get cold easily like I do, you'll notice it may just feel warm enough to wear a t-shirt and shorts without getting cold in the wind or shade.
THIS WEEKEND:
↓50s / ↓80s
The 50s and 80s party that starts Friday will continue into the weekend. This means conditions this weekend will be PRIME for bonfires, cookouts, and many outdoor activities like golf or biking.
TREND NEXT WEEK:
50s / ↓80s
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) put out an outlook for the next 8-14 days, and it seems as though above average conditions will be a little more likely into next week. But remember, this time of the year, above average isn't necessarily scorching hot. With average highs in the low 80s, above average might not even land us in the 90s. It's just getting harder and harder each day to get any exceptional warmth.