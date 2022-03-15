 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

More Gorgeous Weather Ahead

A Warm Wednesday

More warmth on the way for the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
The combination of sunshine southerly winds drove temperatures back up into the upper 60s and even low 70s for some of us earlier on today; Evansville's peak temperature of 67° marked our warmest since March 7 when we reached 68° in the River City. Temperatures also remained more than 10° above average for this time of the year as well. If you're a fan of the warmer weather, you're going to love the next 48 hours - not only will conditions this evening remain pleasant and clear, but temperatures on Wednesday afternoon or expected the climb even higher.
 
After seeing the mercury dip into the mid 40s for many of us early Wednesday morning, we will begin to see some increasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Despite the added upper level moisture, temperatures are expected to reach even higher for our Wednesday afternoon. Our anticipated high temperature of 73° will be our warmest in nearly 2 weeks and represents the temperature nearly 20° warmer than the norm for March 16th! Even tomorrow evening looks nothing short of fabulous; after seeing temperatures near 70° around your evening commute on Wednesday, we will only falls low 64° by 7 o'clock.

