More Gorgeous Weather Ahead

The combination of sunshine southerly winds drove temperatures back up into the upper 60s and even low 70s for some of us earlier on today; Evansville's peak temperature of 67° marked our warmest since March 7 when we reached 68° in the River City. Temperatures also remained more than 10° above average for this time of the year as well. If you're a fan of the warmer weather, you're going to love the next 48 hours - not only will conditions this evening remain pleasant and clear, but temperatures on Wednesday afternoon or expected the climb even higher.
After seeing the mercury dip into the mid 40s for many of us early Wednesday morning, we will begin to see some increasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Despite the added upper level moisture, temperatures are expected to reach even higher for our Wednesday afternoon. Our anticipated high temperature of 73° will be our warmest in nearly 2 weeks and represents the temperature nearly 20° warmer than the norm for March 16th! Even tomorrow evening looks nothing short of fabulous; after seeing temperatures near 70° around your evening commute on Wednesday, we will only falls low 64° by 7 o'clock.