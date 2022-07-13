More heat and dry weather

The folks living in the Southwestern United States call it a dry heat - that's essentially what we had earlier on today. Afternoon high temperatures reached back into the upper 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley earlier this afternoon, but the amount of humidity in the atmosphere remained quite comfortable. After peaking at 89° in Evansville earlier on, temperatures are expected to dwindle to 87° by 7 o'clock before tumbling to 70° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall to 68° in Evansville by early Thursday morning, setting the stage for another relatively comfortable, albeit, warm day ahead.
While the northerly winds are expected to stick around the Tri-State for our Thursday, afternoon high temperatures are still expected to creep a degree or two higher in spots tomorrow afternoon. The latest model data indicates that we will see a high temperature of 90° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon; unfortunately, dewpoint values closer to 65° in some spots could make that 90° high temperature feel like more like 91° at times. Even with the added humidity, temperatures tomorrow evening are still looking relatively comfortable; after seeing 88° around Thursday evening's commute home, we'll fall to around 86° by dinnertime before tumbling to 78° by 10 o'clock.