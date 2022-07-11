More heat & dry weather

It's been a toasty start the work week with afternoon high temperatures reaching back into the low 90s for the first time since this past Friday. Our dry, clear conditions are expected to linger through the evening and overnight hours ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 90° around 7 o'clock to 80° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to dive down into the low 70s early Tuesday as an inbound cold front inches closer to the Tri-State.
A passing cold front early tomorrow morning may generate a few brief showers for the areas north of the Ohio River, but one should expect a primarily dry day tomorrow with gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout the late morning and early afternoon. After seeing a morning low temperature near 72° on Tuesday, the mercury will jump to 87° under partly cloudy skies around our lunch hour before topping out near 90° a few hours later. Clear skies will return by the time we reach Tuesday's peak heat and will linger through the remainder of the evening; after seeing 89° around tomorrow evening's commute home, temperatures will dip toward 76° by 10 o'clock Tuesday night.
Our Wednesday ahead looks as though it will be slightly cooler with a little less humidity as well. Northwesterly winds gusting as high as 10 mph will push a slightly cooler air mass in over the Lower Ohio Valley just in time for our midweek - expect an afternoon high temperature near 88° on Wednesday. If you're looking for a more substantial chance of rainfall in the extended forecast, you may have to wait until late this weekend; conditions are expected to remain dry for the remainder of the work week with gradually increasing temperatures. Our next real chance of rain shouldn't arrive until Sunday at the earliest.