More heavy rainfall and strong storms come our way Friday night

TONIGHT: Expect more rainfall to be around this evening and into the early hours of Saturday. Our threat for severe weather tonight begins around 7PM tonight and lasts until around midnight tonight. The biggest threats will be hail, strong winds, a brief spin up tornado and especially flash flooding.
Flash flooding will likely be the biggest concern for most people as more rain is expected through the evening. Rainfall amounts are already 1" or more in some spots, and we can see an additional 3-4" in a wide swath of the Tri-State!
By the time you're waking up Saturday morning, most of us will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: There will be a small chance for rain early Saturday as the rains clear out, but by the afternoon we should be seeing drier conditions and a little bit more sunshine. Temperatures will fortunately remain mild as well. It's going to be a gorgeous Sunday with temperatures rising into the low 60s.