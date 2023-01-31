More ice and cold

The National Weather Service has placed many of our southernmost communities under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 o’clock tonight. On and off periods of freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected to continue into the late evening hours. The areas along and south of the Western Kentucky Parkway will see the greatest chance of additional accumulations of ice between now and midnight.
While the majority of us won't see additional ice this evening or overnight, all of us will see our temperatures plunge. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall back down into the mid teens area wide, leaving Evansville with its coldest temperature since December 28th! We will wake up to a morning low temperature of just 16° in the River City, which will refreeze much of the lingering slush and moisture that may have melted earlier today.