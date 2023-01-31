 Skip to main content
More ice and cold

Tonight's Winter Weather Advisory

Freezing drizzle is possible in spots.

 Cameron Hopman

The National Weather Service has placed many of our southernmost communities under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 o’clock tonight. On and off periods of freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected to continue into the late evening hours. The areas along and south of the Western Kentucky Parkway will see the greatest chance of additional accumulations of ice between now and midnight.

While the majority of us won't see additional ice this evening or overnight, all of us will see our temperatures plunge. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall back down into the mid teens area wide, leaving Evansville with its coldest temperature since December 28th! We will wake up to a morning low temperature of just 16° in the River City, which will refreeze much of the lingering slush and moisture that may have melted earlier today.

 
Fortunately, temperatures are expected to be warmer moving forward as the Mercury will reach back into the mid to low 30s areawide under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Our anticipated high temperatures of 33° on Wednesday and 39° on Thursday will aid in melting some of that stubborn ice.

