More pleasant weather ahead

Despite today's northerly winds, temperatures trended higher throughout the Tri-State earlier today. The added sunshine we saw throughout the day allowed temperatures to reach back up into the mid 80s areawide; after reaching 85° in Evansville earlier on, the mercury is expected to dip towards 80° for dinnertime. From there, the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will take over and allow the mercury to dive all the way back down into the mid to low 60s by early tomorrow morning.
We'll wake up to a morning low temperature of 63° in Evansville under mainly clear skies - some of us north of I-64 could actually see temperatures in the upper 50s early tomorrow! Our cool start to the day will put that mercury at a bit of a disadvantage for our Friday afternoon; expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 80s areawide. We will reach just 82° in Evansville on Friday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Again, the combination of clear skies and northerly winds Friday evening will allow temperatures to tumble back down towards the mid to upper 60s by 10 o'clock before falling into the upper 50s for many of us early Saturday morning.