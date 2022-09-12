This morning's low temperature in Evansville of 53° marked our coolest start today in two and a half months! The chilly weather this morning certainly set the stage for what would be an absolutely gorgeous afternoon to follow; plenty of sunshine and blustery west northwesterly winds made for what was a beautiful remainder of the day with afternoon high temperatures peaking near 79° area-wide. Expect conditions to remain pleasant through the evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 69° at 7 o’clock to 64° by 10PM. We'll fall all the way back down to 55° by early Tuesday morning.
More pleasant weather on tap for Tuesday
The cool start to our Tuesday will again keep conditions cooler-than-average throughout the Lower Ohio valley. The mercury will quickly reach back up into the mid 70s by our lunch hour before topping out near 79° once again. Expect clear skies throughout our Tuesday including tomorrow evening; temperatures around dinner time will sit near 75° before we fall to 67° by 10 o’clock. Conditions look as though they will be slightly warmer for Wednesday as we are expected to reach an afternoon high temperature near 84° under mainly clear skies that day. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts.
