More pleasant weather Saturday

It is nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous evening across the Tri-State! After seeing afternoon high temperatures reach up into the upper 70s and low 80s earlier on, we'll see the mercury gradually drop from the 80° mark at 7PM down to 70° by 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and northerly winds overnight will help drive temperatures back down to the mid to low 60s by tomorrow morning; we'll kick off our Saturday with a morning low temperature near 63° in Evansville - some spots could even see temperatures fall all the way back down into the upper 50s early tomorrow!
As for our Saturday, one can expect mainly clear to partly cloudy skies during the first half of the day as temperatures quickly climb from the mid to low 60s tomorrow morning back into the low 80s as early as noon or 1 o'clock. Winds are expected to shift back toward the east tomorrow as well, helping to keep temperatures closer to 84° or 85° for many of us. Despite the anticipated warmup, conditions are still expected to be quite pleasant as the amount of humidity in the atmosphere will remain quite low. It should be another gorgeous evening on Saturday if you have plans out about the Tri-State; despite some mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s between dinnertime and 10PM.