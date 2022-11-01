It has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures climbed back into the upper 60s and low 70s earlier on today; temperatures such as today’s remained between 8° and 10° above average for this time of year and believe it or not, we’re only about to get warmer. Increasing cloud cover will give way to a mild night ahead as temperatures are only expected to fall from 63° at dinnertime to 56° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperatures will only fall as low as 52° early Wednesday morning, giving way to a warmer midweek ahead.
More pleasant weather this week
Despite our mostly cloudy skies to start out our Wednesday, decreasing cloud cover throughout the late morning early afternoon paired with a weak southerly wind flow will allow temperatures to climb back up into the mid to low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. Our anticipated high temperature of 74° in Evansville is 12° above the norm for this time of the year. By the time tomorrow evening's commute home gets underway, temperatures will have already fallen to 73° under clear skies before they tumble to 58° by 10PM or so. The clear conditions however, are expected to allow the mercury to dip back down to the upper 40s by early Thursday morning; we'll kick off our Thursday with a morning low temperature near 48° along the Ohio River.
Continuing our warming trend, our Thursday and Friday look as though they will indeed be warmer. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 76° on Thursday under mostly sunny skies and temperatures may creep a degree or two higher come Friday under partly cloudy conditions. We will have to wait until at least Saturday before our next chances of rainfall return to the Tri-State. The latest model data indicates that a passing low pressure system combined with a cold front will swing through the Midwest that day and generate rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or two that day. Until then, feel free to leave the umbrellas at home.
