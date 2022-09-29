Just another day in paradise. After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s earlier on today, conditions are expected to remain just as pleasant through the evening ahead. Expect temperatures around your dinnertime near 64° before the mercury tumbles to 57° at 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northerly winds will again drive temperatures back down into the mid 40s area wide; expect a morning low temperature of 45° in Evansville early Friday.
More pleasant weather
You'll want to grab the sunglasses before heading out the door early tomorrow morning as crystal clear conditions are expected to stick around the Tri-State for the end of the work week. Despite the persistence of our northerly wind, temperatures will indeed be warmer for our Friday - after reaching 70° around our lunch hour tomorrow, we will bounce up to 75° a few hours later. The rest of the day looks just as nice as temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout much of the evening.
