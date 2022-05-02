More Rain & a Cool Wednesday

After seeing pleasant weather for much of our Monday, isolated rainfall is expected across the Tri-State beginning this evening. On and off scattered showers will remain a possibility throughout the evening the overnight hours ahead - you may even find yourself reaching for an umbrella as you head out the door early tomorrow morning. After seeing temperatures dip to 69° by 10 o'clock tonight, we will only tumble as low as 63° by daybreak on Tuesday.
Additional showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms will remain possible late Tuesday morning and early afternoon as a cold front swings through the Lower Ohio Valley during that period. Despite an anticipated threat for Severe Weather from the Storm Prediction Center (some of our easternmost communities remain under a "1" on the Threat Index for now), the greatest threat for inclement weather tomorrow afternoon will fire up well off to our southeast. After seeing temperatures peak near 74° on Tuesday, tomorrow's passing cold front will lead to a cooler, more pleasant Wednesday ahead; expect to high a temperature near 68° under partly cloudy skies for our midweek.