More rain Friday

Periods of heavy shower and thunderstorm activity continue to roll through the Tri-State this evening and while it is expected to let up in the coming hours, we will still see isolated chances of rainfall linger into the overnight hours. After seeing temperatures reach the low 80s earlier on, the Mercury will gradually dwindle towards the mid 70s by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 73° early Friday morning. Be sure to grab the umbrella you as you head out the door early tomorrow - it looks like more rain is on the way for our Friday.
A stalled frontal boundary to our north will continue to produce on and off rain chances throughout our Friday morning and early afternoon. While the majority of these rain chances will manifest as showers, we may also see some pockets of thunderstorm activity as well. Dryer weather is anticipated for the ladder half of our Friday and as a result, temperatures will surge; after reaching just 82° earlier today, Evansville will hit 84° tomorrow afternoon. Worse yet, the added humidity will make that 84° high temperature feel almost as hot as 92° at times on Friday. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout our Friday evening as temperatures fall from 83° around 5 o'clock to 77° by 10PM. After seeing an overnight low temperature of 72°, the mercury will soar even higher for our Saturday - we'll hit 89° in Evansville that day with a heat index near 100°.