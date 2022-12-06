More rain heads for the Tri-State

It’s been a particularly gloomy day throughout the Tri-State, high temperatures climbed back into the mid 50s earlier today. Despite the added warmth however, scattered rain showers and even a few thunderstorms have and will continue to make their way across the region in the coming hours. As the evening bleeds over into the overnight hours, temperatures will gradually dwindle back down to the upper 40s as we head into our midweek. We will wake up to a morning low temperature 48° in Evansville early Wednesday.
While Wednesday does appear as though it will be dryer, that light misty rainfall we’ve seen so much of over these last couple of days may hang around the Tri-State for much of the morning and afternoon. That being said, we may see some gradually decreasing cloud cover later in the day - that could lead to some peaks of sunshine here and there across the area. Afternoon high temperatures are again expected to reach back up into the mid 50s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The lingering cloud cover and moisture will keep temperatures from fluctuating tomorrow night. Overnight lows are only expected to dip back down into the mid 40s by early Thursday morning.
We will see a much greater chance of rainfall rolling back into the Tri-State by Thursday. Expect scattered showers and periods of sustained rainfall throughout our Thursday ahead. After reaching a high of 57° that day, we will only fall as low as 52° that night before bouncing back up to 61° on Friday. The last of the rain chances are expected to exit late Friday morning, finally giving way to drier weather by Friday afternoon. By the time it’s all said and done, some of us could be looking at as much as 2" of total rainfall between now and Friday morning.
You'll want to continue to keep the umbrella handy as we enter the weekend however as additional chances of rainfall are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. While that stretch remains fairly far in the future, the latest model data indicates an additional. 0.5” of rainfall during the upcoming weekend.