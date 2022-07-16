More rain on the way for a parched Tri-State –woo hoo!

Finally, a nice change of scenery. Don't get me wrong, I love the blue skies and dry conditions as it allows me to incorporate spending time outside into my schedule very easily. BUT the weather has been a little too nice lately, and the greenery has suffered as a result. Earlier this morning we saw a nice round of rain, the sunshine came back out for the afternoon, but we have another round of rain instore for tonight.
Depending on how much rain we get in this 48-hour window we could see meaningful improvements in the drought situation that we're in. I'm not saying the drought will be over after these rains, but a few more rounds of rain like this very much could. I can say with certainty that these rains will give the thirsty plants and grasses a much needed drink that can hold them off for awhile.
TONIGHT: 74 (Increasing Clouds w/ Thunderstorms Likely)
After showers earlier this morning we can expect another and more substantial round of showers late tonight into tomorrow morning. Expect some thunderstorms to wake you up throughout the night.
TOMORROW: 83 (Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms)
Showers will be more likely after the initial threat for thunderstorms early in the morning. Thunderstorms will still be possible but expect a rainy Sunday with some gusty conditions possible.
MONDAY: 71 / 86 (Partly Sunny w/ Even Chance of Showers & Storms)
Rain chances are still there but not as high as we head into Monday. Definitely bring the rain gear with you to work on Monday but rest assured you may not need it. Temperatures will be mild as well.
TUESDAY-NEXT SATURDAY: 70s / 90s (Mostly Sunny)
Return of the Jedi! Oops, I mean the sunshine and heat... The pattern that we were in that allowed for toasty temperatures and dry conditions for most of the summer will reinstate itself over the Tri-State. Fortunately, as of now, we aren't expecting a major warmup.