More scattered rain Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through much of this evening as a frontal boundary has stalls over Southern Indiana in Southern Illinois. We may continue to see scattered showers here in Evansville up until 8 PM or 9 PM this evening; temperatures will be diving back down into the mid 70s around that time. Despite a weak northwesterly wind overnight, temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 73° in Evansville Wednesday morning.
Evansvillians will wake up to a mainly cloudy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. The mercury will gradually rise to 78° by 11 o'clock as our next round of isolated rainfall begins to develop throughout the Tri-State. ON and off rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through 6 PM or so tomorrow evening. After reaching high temperature near 82° in Evansville earlier in the day, temperatures will gradually dwindle back down to 75° by 10 o'clock before bottoming out near 66° early Thursday morning.
Outside of a stray shower Thursday morning, conditions are expected to be clear that day. One can expect an afternoon high temperature near 85° under mainly sunny skies and a pleasant northerly wind. Northerly winds are indeed expected to stick around for Friday as well, only allowing temperatures to reach the mid to low 80s throughout the Tri-State under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Expect an afternoon high temperature of just 82° that day. Better yet, Saturday is also expected to be 82° as well; less humidity that afternoon however, will make for an absolutely gorgeous beginning of our weekend and the nicest day we've seen in the River City in sometime.