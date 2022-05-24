More Storms Head for the Tri-State

It has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday throughout the Tri-State, but that will begin the change this evening. After seeing high temperatures surge back into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley earlier today, both increasing cloud cover and scattered rain showers are expected to ruin our pleasant weather this evening. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle to 70° by 10 o'clock before only tumbling another 3° by sunrise Wednesday. A passing warm front tonight and tomorrow morning will not only keep temperatures fairly mild across the region, but also supply the region with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms moving forward.
You'll want to grab the umbrella as you head out the door early tomorrow morning; while rain chances aren't expected to be prevalent throughout our Wednesday morning, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will push back in over the Tri-State during the early afternoon before intensifying later in the day. Some of the storms we see between the hours of 4PM and 9PM on Wednesday may generate a Damaging Wind threat along with Large Hail and brief Tornadic Rotation. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
After reaching 84° on Wednesday, temperatures will cool for our Thursday - we'll hit a high temperature 75° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, that's still warm enough to warrant a potential threat of additional thunderstorms. The latest model data indicates that we may see another round of potentially strong to Severe storms between 5PM and 11PM on Thursday evening. That being said, confidence remains quite low as the system will retain a little to no organization as it slowly moves east of the Tri-State. The last of our shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to push east of the region on Friday morning, giving way to a far more pleasant weekend ahead.