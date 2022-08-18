More sun, more warmth

Just another day in Paradise; temperatures reached back up into the mid to low 80s earlier on today with plenty of sunshine amd this evening looks just as pleasant. Temperatures will gradually decline from 79° around dinner time back down to 70° by 10 o'clock before falling all the way back down to 64° early Friday morning, all the while remaining mainly clear during that stretch.
No need to grab the umbrella for our Friday - we're in for another primarily clear and pleasant day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing morning low temperatures in the mid 60s under mainly clear skies early Friday morning, the mercury will reach up to near 80° by 11AM before peaking at 86° a few hours later. We will also see gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the early afternoon, but don't expect overcast conditions at any point tomorrow. In addition to the added heat, we are also looking at more humidity as well. The combination of heat and humidity could make that afternoon near 86° in Evansville feel more like 88° at times tomorrow.
Fortunately, if you have plans out and about the Tri-State Friday evening, you're in luck. The mercury will be sitting right around 84° during that final commute home tomorrow evening before falling to 80° around dinner time. Temperatures are still expected to be sitting in the mid to low 70s by the time 10 o'clock rolls around Friday night. Be sure to make the most of the dry weather however, we are tracking chances of rainfall returning to the Lower Ohio Valley just in time for our Saturday.