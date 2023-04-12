More warmth and storms

Just another day in paradise. After reaching 78° in Evansville earlier this afternoon, conditions this evening will remain just as pleasant as clear skies stick around and temperatures gradually dwindle from 72° around dinnertime to 61° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and lack of humidity in the atmosphere will allow temperatures to fall all the way back down to the upper 40s for many of us early Thursday morning; we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 49° in Evansville tomorrow.
Despite the cool start to the day, Thursday looks warmer yet as afternoon high temperatures are expected to skyrocket well into the mid to low 80s for much of the Lower Ohio Valley - expect an afternoon high temperature near 82° in Evansville. If the forecast holds, it would mark your warmest day in nearly a week and a half! Better yet, conditions are expected to remain fairly pleasant in addition to the added warmth. Expect temperatures to dip from 80° around tomorrow evening's commute to 64° by 10PM under scattered cloud cover.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end - this rule holds true when applied to our forecast as well; we will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain chances on Friday before seeing drier conditions return for Friday evening and the first half of our Saturday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s both days. That said, Saturday’s anticipated high temperature of 78° will fuel the threat for showers, thunderstorms, and even the potential for Severe Weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Tri-State under a threat for Severe Weather for Saturday evening. An advancing cold front will interact with all of the warmth here at home and generate showers and storms expected to reach our westernmost communities around dinnertime that evening. The latest model data indicates that we may see storm chances through midnight or so early Sunday morning. We will continue to keep a close eye on Saturday's storm chances as that potential event draws nearer.