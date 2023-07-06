More warmth on tap Friday

It was a perfect summer day across the Tri-State! After reaching a high temperature of 87° in Evansville earlier on, temperatures will head for the low 80s around dinner time before reaching 76° by 10 o’clock. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies paired with a northerly wind overnight will allow temperatures to dwindle all the way back down to 68° along the Ohio River early Friday morning.
Friday looks as though it will be quite similar to our Thursday, though temperatures may be a degree or two warmer area-wide. After reaching 88° on Friday afternoon in the River City, the mercury will fall toward 86° around your final evening commute of the week. While conditions are expected to be primarily dry throughout our Friday evening, showers and storms moving in from the west will begin to impact portions of the Tri-State as early as 8 o’clock. The latest model data indicates that the showers and storms should not reach Evansville until after 10 PM.