Mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday

TODAY: It will feel more like what we should see for this time of year. Our highs are going to reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds have now shifted out of the north, keeping us slightly cooler. We will stay dry for today, but tomorrow brings changes!
REST OF THE WEEK: Another chance of showers and storms will be here through the day Thursday. Don’t be surprised if some of those get a little gusty. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southern Illinois and western Kentucky under the threat of Severe Weather. It is a marginal risk, which is on the lower end of severe weather. I think that you might run into some strong storms on Friday, too. There is a chance that a few of those could turn severe.