Mostly cloudy and warm Friday; severe weather threat Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Spotty showers today; severe threat tomorrow night
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a cloudy and mild start to our Friday morning. Some spotty showers are popping up across the Tri-State. Those are likely to stay with us on and off through the day. The clouds and light rain won't stop our highs from reaching the mid 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: A stalled out front could bring some showers and strong storms. The storm prediction center has most of us under a 1 and 2 out of a 5 on the Thread Index for Severe Weather. This weekend will not be a washout, but things could be unsettling Saturday night and into Sunday morning. You can expect strong winds, possible hail, and dangerous lightning. Temperatures will stay in the 70s  for the extended forecast. Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny!

 

